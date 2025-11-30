Rozpoczęły się rozmowy pokojowe. Przy stole zasiadły dwie delegacje

Rozpoczęły się rozmowy pokojowe amerykańskiej i ukraińskiej delegacji w sprawie zakończenia wojny w Ukrainie - poinformował sekretarz Rady Bezpieczeństwa Narodowego i Obrony kraju Rustem Umierow.
Więcej szczegółów wkrótce.
The meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the American side on steps toward achieving a just peace has already begun in the United States.— Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) November 30, 2025
I remain in constant contact with the President of Ukraine. We have clear directives and priorities: safeguarding Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/jUYBoVpLVq
Autorka/Autor: kgr/tok
Źródło: Reuters
Źródło zdjęcia głównego: TVN24