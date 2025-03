Chiński dron uderzył w bombowiec. Odwet za przejęcie pałacu prezydenckiego

#Sudan 🇸🇩: Rapid Support Forces (#RSF) destroyed a Sukhoi Su-24 supersonic tactical bomber belonging to Sudanese Air Forces (#SAF) in #Omdurman, #Khartoum.



RSF used a possible #China-made 🇨🇳 Feihong FH-95 UCAV (or similar) —RSF is already known to have several Feihong Drones. pic.twitter.com/LRGPJHfCXk