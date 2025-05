I love President Trump.



I would take a bullet for him.



But, I have to call a spade a spade.



We cannot accept a $400 million “gift” from jihadists in suits.



The Qataris fund the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US Service Members. The same… https://t.co/V4kzJpCsRk pic.twitter.com/HqVztPfZZ3