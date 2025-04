Manewry koło Tajwanu, Chiny zaczęły strzelać ostrą amunicją

#StraitThunder2025AExercise: On April 2, #GroundForce of Chinese #PLA #EasternTheaterCommand conducted long-range live-fire shooting drills in waters of #EastChinaSea. It involved precision strikes on such simulated targets as key ports, energy facilities.https://t.co/oDmjJbujTT pic.twitter.com/CiIOOK68ys