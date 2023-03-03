Polish mayor targeted by Pegasus spyware-media

Karnowski: to jest niestety normalna sytuacja, kiedy niszczy się opozycję w krajuTVN24
An opposition-linked Polish mayor had his phone hacked using Pegasus spyware, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported on Friday, amid allegations that the country's special services have used the technology against government opponents.

Reports in 2021 by the Associated Press that the software, developed by Israel-based NSO Group was used to hack the phones of government critics, including a senator for the largest opposition party, have drawn accusations that security services are eroding democratic norms.

Gazeta Wyborcza, a liberal daily which is highly critical of ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), reported that the phone of Jacek Karnowski, mayor of the Baltic seaside resort of Sopot, was hacked in 2018-2019, when he was working on the opposition's campaign for elections to the upper house of parliament, the Senate.

It said that his number appeared on a list that it had access to as part of the investigative journalism initiative the Pegasus Project.

Jacek KarnowskiRafał Guz/PAP

"We will not allow the PiS machine to further destroy democracy, lead Poland to the East and sovietise our country," Karnowski said in a statement sent to Reuters. "The politicians who inspired and commissioned these activities belong in prison."

Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller told private broadcaster RMF FM that he did not know about actions taken by special services concerning specific individuals, but that no laws had been broken.

"No actions that would break legal regulations took place," he said. "I was assured of this by the services."

A spokesman for the Polish security services could not immediately be reached for comment.

Senior figures in the PiS government have previously confirmed that it bought the sophisticated spyware, but denied that it had been used against political opponents.

Israel has come under global pressure over allegations that Pegasus has been abused by some foreign client governments to spy on human rights activists, journalists and politicians.

NSO has said it cannot confirm or deny any existing or potential customers for Pegasus. It said it does not operate the system once sold to its governmental customers nor is it involved in any way in the system's operation.

Prezes Jarosław Kaczyński mówił o tym, że program Mieszkanie plus nie wyszedł w takim kształcie, w jakim miał wyjść, ale mamy inne programy - zapewniał w programie "Kampania #BezKitu" Arkadiusz Urban z Partii Republikańskiej, prezes Krajowego Zasobu Nieruchomości. Wspomniał o Społecznych Inicjatywach Mieszkaniowych, których jest teraz 30. - 30 inicjatyw to 30 spółek. W tych spółkach są zarządy, są rady nadzorcze. Między innymi syn pana posła Mieczysława Baszko z Partii Republikańskiej - skomentował poseł Konrad Frysztak z Koalicji Obywatelskiej.

To jest sytuacja, która daje mi jasno przekonanie o tym, że dokonano pewnej zbrodni na demokracji - powiedziała w "Faktach po Faktach" posłanka Kamila Gasiuk-Pihowicz (KO), komentując doniesienia "Gazety Wyborczej" na temat inwigilacji systemem Pegasus prezydenta Sopotu Jacka Karnowskiego. Wicemarszałek Senatu Gabriela Morawska-Stanecka (koło Lewicy Demokratycznej) przekazała, że w poniedziałek odbędzie się kolejne posiedzenie senackiej komisji do spraw Pegasusa, która wysłucha prezydenta Sopotu.

Co najmniej 17 osób zginęło, a kilkadziesiąt zostało rannych w wyniku pożaru magazynu paliw w stolicy Indonezji, Dżakarcie. Wśród ofiar są dzieci. Z żywiołem walczyło 260 strażaków i 52 wozy strażackie.

Ukraińska prokuratura generalna, a także służba bezpieczeństwa, poinformowały o skazaniu przez sąd w tym kraju na 12 lat więzienia rosyjskiego pilota, który w marcu zeszłego roku zrzucił pociski na obiekty cywilne w Charkowie. Celem ataku była wieża telewizyjna.

Niedźwiedzie na Słowacji zaczynają wybudzać się ze snu zimowego. Oznacza to, że w górach może być jeszcze bardziej niebezpiecznie. Przekonała się o tym pewna rodzina - a konkretnie ojciec i syn, którzy wybrali się na spacer w rejonie Szturca, koło Bańskiej Bystrzycy. Zostali zaatakowani przez samicę, która dopiero co zakończyła hibernację.

Agenci CBA uznali, że Krzysztof Brejza jest taki głośny, może być niebezpieczny, jak ten grzechotnik - robi wiele hałasu wokół siebie - mówił w rozmowie z TVN24 Maciej Duda, współautor reportażu "Operacja kryptonim JASZCZURKA", wyjaśniając, dlaczego w trakcie operacji inwigilacyjnej polityk Platformy Obywatelskiej został oznaczony jako "grzechotnik". - Tak naprawdę nie zdajemy sobie sprawy do końca, jak głęboka, jak daleka jest ta inwigilacja - komentował redaktor naczelny "Superwizjera" Jarosław Jabrzyk.

Richard "Alex" Murdaugh został uznany za winnego zabicia żony i syna oraz skazany na dożywocie. Sprawa niegdyś wpływowego i bardzo znanego adwokata była bacznie obserwowana przez amerykańską opinię publiczną.

Pierwsza rozprawa z prywatnego oskarżenia posłanki PiS Joanny Lichockiej przeciwko posłowi KO Borysowi Budce w sprawie o zniesławienie odbyła się w piątek w Gliwicach. - Ja się zaszczuć nie dam, ale pomyślałam, że trzeba też chronić innych, że trzeba Platformie stawiać granice - tak Lichocka tłumaczyła swój pozew. Budka uznał, że "absurdem sytuacji jest to, że zamiast przeprosić, powiedzieć, że była w emocjach, dzisiaj Lichocka robi z siebie ofiarę". Wyrok ma zostać ogłoszony 28 marca.

Sąd Rejonowy w Toruniu zdecydował w piątek o umorzeniu sprawy posłanki Joanny Scheuring-Wielgus z powodu braku znamion czynu zabronionego. Posłanka została oskarżona o złośliwe przeszkadzanie w mszy świętej i obrazę uczuć religijnych innych. Postanowienie jest nieprawomocne.

Wiceprezydent Warszawy Michał Olszewski zapewnia, że nigdy ze strony ratusza nie padły deklaracje o realizacji celów z raportu C40. Samorządowiec zdementował w ten sposób informacje przekazywane w kampanii polityków PiS.

- Podczas piątkowej nadzwyczajnej sesji radni Prawa i Sprawiedliwości domagają się odwołania sekretarza miasta Włodzimierza Karpińskiego, który został zatrzymany pod zarzutem korupcji przez CBA. - Nie było takiej sytuacji, kiedy urzędujący sekretarz miasta stołecznego Warszawy nie tylko byłby zatrzymany przez CBA za korupcję, ale też tymczasowo aresztowany - argumentują.

Trwa ustalanie przyczyn pożaru 42-piętrowego wieżowca w Hongkongu - podała Agencja Reutera. Strażacy walczyli z żywiołem przez wiele godzin, z budynku ewakuowano około 170 osób.

Adam Niedzielski, minister zdrowia, ocenił w piątek, że "zbliżamy się do szczytu już kolejnej fali" zachorowań na COVID-19 w Polsce. Według niego obecne wzrosty liczby zakażeń to z jednej strony ich urealnienie spowodowane powszechnym stosowaniem testów combo, a z drugiej - występowanie podwariantu kraken.

Piątek jest 373. dniem inwazji zbrojnej Rosji na Ukrainę. Media w Kijowie cytują doniesienia propagandowych rosyjskich agencji, które podały, że "stolicą" obwodu zaporoskiego będzie miasto Melitopol. Dekret w tej sprawie podpisał "pełniący obowiązki gubernatora obwodu zaporoskiego Jewgienij Balicki". Portal Ukraińska Prawda przypomniał, ze rosyjskie wojsko nie było w stanie zająć ponad 700-tysięcznego Zaporoża od wybuchu agresji. 150-tysięczny Melitopol jest okupowany przez Rosjan od marca zeszłego roku. W tvn24.pl relacjonujemy wydarzenia z i wokół Ukrainy.

Amerykański sekretarz stanu Antony Blinken poinformował, że Stany Zjednoczone przekażą Ukrainie dodatkową pomoc wojskową o wartości 400 mln dolarów. Pakiet obejmuje między innymi amunicję do systemów HIMARS i wozów bojowych piechoty Bradley.

Ulicami Zamościa przeszli w milczeniu, a w miejscu, gdzie doszło do tragedii, postawili znicze. Młodzi ludzie postanowili pokazać sprzeciw wobec tego, co przydarzyło się 16-letniemu Erykowi. Chłopak został pobity na ulicy, ataku nie przeżył. Po jego śmierci zarzuty usłyszało trzech nastolatków.

Wracała z podróży, ale takiego powitania się nie spodziewała. Prosto z lotniska, zamiast do domu, pojechała do zakładu karnego, gdzie spędzi najbliższe kilkanaście miesięcy.

Oszust przez kilka dni "pracował" nad właścicielami konta bankowego, 59-latkiem i jego 84-letnią matką z Katowic. Dowiedział się, że rodzina ma zdeponowane w banku 850 tysięcy złotych w obligacjach skarbowych. I przekonał, że bank chce ich okraść. 59-latek przyszedł do banku z walizką, żeby wypłacić pieniądze. Policjanci wypchali ją papierami i zatrzymali 19-letniego "odbieraka".

Greckie władze ujawniły nagranie, na którym słychać, jak kilka chwil przed katastrofą, do której doszło we wtorek pod miastem Larisa, maszynista otrzymuje polecenie, aby zignorować czerwone światło i jechać dalej. W zderzeniu pociągów pasażerskiego i towarowego zginęło co najmniej 57 osób.

Nietypowych gości przyjęli pracownicy Muzeum Narodowego Rolnictwa i Przemysłu Rolno-Spożywczego w Szreniawie (woj. wielkopolskie). Wśród zwiedzających pojawiły się gęś siodłata i kaczka pospolita. Ptaki - według relacji ich opiekuna - przyjechały do muzeum pociągiem wraz z nim i jego psem. - Nie mogłam w to uwierzyć, a pracuję w muzeum rolnictwa i dużo rzeczy już widziałam - przyznaje przedstawicielka placówki.

Fundacja Lex Nostra musi wyprowadzić się z atrakcyjnego biura w centrum Warszawy, które wynajmowała po preferencyjnych cenach - zdecydowały władze dzielnicy Śródmieście. Z milionowych publicznych dotacji prezes fundacji płacił swojej matce, a w ich zdobywaniu wykorzystywał fakt, że był asystentem ojca premiera, Kornela Morawieckiego.

Krzysztof Bednarek został prezesem spółki NCBR Investment Fund, choć wcześniej działał w zarządzie firmy, którą latami rozpracowywała Agencja Bezpieczeństwa Wewnętrznego, a prokuratura prowadziła wobec jej działań śledztwo zakończone aktem oskarżenia. O podejrzeniach wobec tej firmy służby i prokuraturę zawiadomił osobiście prezes PiS Jarosław Kaczyński.

Paweł Jarski, założyciel i prezes Elemental Holding, został zwycięzcą 20. edycji konkursu EY Przedsiębiorca Roku 2022. Gala finałowa transmitowana była w TVN24 BiS.

Jeronimo Martins - właściciel sieci Biedronka - to 47. największa firma handlowa na świecie - wynika z raportu firmy Deloitte. Na szczycie rankingu znalazł się Walmart, a w pierwszej dziesiątce byli też właściciele znanych w Polsce sieci Aldi oraz Grupa Schwarz (właściciel Kauflandu i Lidla).

Rozpoczął się strajk we francuskim sektorze energetycznym przeciwko reformie emerytalnej - przekazała konfederacja związkowa CGT. Doszło do zmniejszenia produkcji energii elektrycznej w kilku elektrowniach jądrowych.

Grupa Wagnera zasłynęła ze swojego okrucieństwa na froncie w Ukrainie. W piątek, w pierwszą rocznicę rosyjskiej inwazji, w Playerze premierę ma dokument pt. "Wagnerowcy. Najemnicy Putina", który przedstawia historię grupy, opowiedzianą m.in. przez jej byłych najemników.

TVN Warner Bros. Discovery i Ringier Axel Springer Polska nawiązują współpracę partnerską przy projekcie Bazy Ekspertek #nieczekam107lat. Projekt wspiera wyrównywanie głosu kobiet i mężczyzn w mediach, oferując bezpłatny dostęp do ekspertek w ponad 30 branżach. Połączenie sił TVN Warner Bros. Discovery i Ringier Axel Springer Polska ma wzmocnić tempo zmian w zakresie wyrównywania głosu kobiet i mężczyzn w mediach w Polsce. 

Przewodniczący Krajowej Rady Radiofonii i Telewizji nadal prowadzi z urzędu postępowanie w sprawie ukarania TVN za emisję reportażu Piotra Świerczka "Siła kłamstwa". Stacja wnosiła o umorzenie postępowania jako bezprzedmiotowego i zapowiadała przesłanie dodatkowych wyjaśnień. Dziś publikujemy szczegółową odpowiedź na zarzuty Antoniego Macierewicza, w tym dokument NIAR, którego do dziś nie opublikowała podkomisja.

