"Klaszczesz czy rzucasz kamieniami?" Pielęgniarki i pielęgniarze obchodzą swoje święto

What is a nurse worth? . What is the worth of a profession that many literally cannot live without. A profession that comes to work throughout a global pandemic without a second thought despite their work environment being somewhere that social distancing is impossible to implement - meanwhile the rest of the population are scared of going to the supermarket. What is the worth of the hand that holds yours as you breathe your last breath on this earth? The embrace that you receive after a loved one passes away. The comforting words when you’ve just been told you have a brain tumour. The mind that has been trained to notice you deteriorate in the middle of the night and need an urgent scan. The person who titrates the blood pressure medication every 5 minutes without fail for 12 hours. The ears and eyes that know when to suction your tracheostomy so you can breathe easily. The smiling face you see at 6am when you’re due for your antibiotics. The voice on the phone that reassures the anxious mum who can’t be at the hospital while the country is in lockdown... . . Know that nurses don’t just change bed sheets or help people to the toilet. Nurses are highly skilled and train for years to get a degree, they then do further specific training in the area they work in as well committing to lifelong learning as things in the medical field change and update. Many nurses also go on to do postgraduate study. . . We are smart, we are kind, we are under represented, underpaid and our role is widely misunderstood. Happy International Nurses Day 👩🏼‍⚕️