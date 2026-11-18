Mary Peltola nową senatorką z Alaski Źródło wideo: Reuters Źródło zdj. gł.: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

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Dwa tygodnie po wyborach połówkowych w USA ogłoszono, że Mary Peltola uzyskała 50,1 procent głosów, plasując się przed dotychczasowym republikańskim senatorem Danem S. Sullivanem, na którego głos oddało 45,8 proc. wyborców. Informację podały w środę amerykańskie media, dodając, że podliczono 99 proc. głosów.

Mary Peltola Źródło zdjęcia: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Historyczny sukces Mary Peltoli

Peltola, której kampanii wyborczej towarzyszył slogan "Ryby, rodzina i wolność", skomentowała swoje zwycięstwo, deklarując w serwisie X "walkę z zachłannością korporacji", a także "o obniżanie kosztów życia i stawianie Alaski na pierwszym miejscu". "Dziękuję, Alasko. Bierzemy się do pracy" - dodała.

53-letnia Peltola pochodzi z plemienia Yupik i jest pierwszą przedstawicielką rdzennej ludności Alaski, która dostała się do Senatu USA. Przed rozpoczęciem kariery politycznej pracowała w sektorze rybołówstwa. W 2022 roku zdobyła mandat w Izbie Reprezentantów, zostając pierwszą w historii przedstawicielką rdzennej ludności Alaski, która zasiadła w Kongresie.

Dwóch kandydatów nazywało się tak samo, jest śledztwo

W wyścigu o mandat senatora na Alasce wziął udział również wcześniej nieznany szerzej kandydat niezależny Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., który nazywał się bardzo podobnie do kandydata republikanów Dana S. Sullivana. Uzyskał 1,7 proc. poparcia. Według doniesień dziennika "New York Times", drugiego z Sullivanów, emerytowanego nauczyciela z małej miejscowości rybackiej, do kandydowania nakłonili działacze demokratów. Sąd Najwyższy Alaski dopuścił go do startu.

Na kartach wyborczych senator Sullivan oznaczony był jako "Sullivan, Dan S.", obok jego nazwiska widniało oznaczenie Partii Republikańskiej oraz adnotacja, że obecnie sprawuje urząd. Drugi z Sullivanów, wymieniony jako "Sullivan, Daniel J. Jr.", nie miał desygnacji partyjnej.

Choć taki proceder był stosowany w przeszłości przez obie partie i nie jest nielegalny, federalna i stanowa prokuratura wszczęły w sprawie śledztwo karne. Prezydent Donald Trump po wyborach, które odbyły się 3 listopada ocenił, że głosy oddane na dwóch pomniejszych kandydatów - z ramienia republikanów startował także Gerald Heikes, na którego postawiło 2,1 proc. wyborców - powinny zostać przyznane urzędującemu senatorowi.

CBS zauważa dziś jednak, że przewaga Peltoli była na tyle duża, że ​​głosy te nie miałyby żadnego znaczenia.

Takiego wyniku nie było od dekad

Dzięki zwycięstwu Peltoli demokraci będą mieć 56 miejsc w 100-miejscowym Senacie - najwięcej od 2010 roku. Przejęte przez nich w listopadowych wyborach dziewięć senackich mandatów to najwięcej od 1958 roku - odnotowały lokalne media.

W ostatnich wyborach prezydenckich Donald Trump wygrał na Alasce z ponad 13-procentową przewagą nad demokratką Kamalą Harris. CBS News przypomina, że przed wyborami połówkowymi sondaże wskazywały na remis między Peltolą a senatorem Sullivanem. Republikanie wysłali swoje największe nazwiska, w tym wiceprezydenta J.D. Vance'a, aby wspierały Sullivana.

red. AZ