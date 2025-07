Tajfun uderzył. "Nie mogliśmy niczego uratować"

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NR. 16

Tropical Storm #EmongPH (CO-MAY)

Issued at 2:00 PM, 25 July 2025

Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 5:00 PM today.



EMONG WEAKENS INTO A TROPICAL STORM AND IS NOW PASSING CLOSE TO THE BABUYAN ISLANDS pic.twitter.com/mjcOHVFlPw