Joe Biden visits Kyiv

20 lutego 2023, 11:24
now
Reuters
Joe Biden w Kijowie
Joe Biden w KijowieTVN24
TVN24Joe Biden w Kijowie

U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday, a major show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion which has seen Moscow launch a massive assault across frontlines in the east.

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv, but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelenksiy said he and Biden discussed long range weapons during the visit. The White House said Biden would announce more sanctions on Russia and military support for Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to UkraineZelensky/facebook

Biden arrived in the Ukrainian capital a day before President Vladimir Putin was due to make a major address, expected to set out Russia's aims for the second year of the invasion he launched on Feb 24 last year.

The anniversary has taken on more than symbolic significance, becoming what the West views as motivation for the war's deadliest phase as Moscow hurls thousands of conscripts and mercenaries into a winter offensive.

Russia has secured only scant gains so far in assaults in frozen trenches up and down the eastern front in recent weeks. Kyiv and the West see it as a push to give Putin victories to tout a year after he launched Europe's biggest war since World War Two.

Prezydent USA Joe Biden przyjechał z niezapowiadaną wcześniej wizytą do Kijowa i spotkał się z prezydentem Ukrainy Wołodymyrem Zełenskim. "Zbliżamy się do rocznicy brutalnej inwazji Rosji na Ukrainę. Jestem dziś w Kijowie, aby spotkać się z prezydentem Zełenskim i potwierdzić nasze niezachwiane zaangażowanie na rzecz ukraińskiej demokracji, suwerenności i integralności terytorialnej" - napisał Biden w oświadczeniu.

Joe Biden przyjechał do Kijowa

Joe Biden przyjechał do Kijowa

20 lutego 2023, 10:59
ads//now
tvn24.pl

Joe Biden przybył w poniedziałek do Kijowa, gdzie spotkał się z prezydentem Ukrainy Wołodymyrem Zełenskim. Prezydent Stanów Zjednoczonych podczas rozmów poinformował o kolejnym pakiecie wsparcia dla Ukrainy wartego 500 mln dolarów - przekazała agencja Reutera. . "To niezwykle ważny znak wsparcia dla wszystkich Ukraińców" – ocenił wizytę prezydenta USA ukraiński przywódca.

Joe Biden rozmawiał z Wołodymyrem Zełenskim w Kijowie. Ważna deklaracja i zapowiedź nowego pakietu wsparcia

Joe Biden rozmawiał z Wołodymyrem Zełenskim w Kijowie. Ważna deklaracja i zapowiedź nowego pakietu wsparcia

20 lutego 2023, 11:27
ft
Reuters, PAP

Żaden amerykański prezydent w historii nie zdecydował się na coś takiego. Ukraina to jest kraj, w którym panuje wojna - mówił dziennikarz Piotr Kraśko, komentując niezapowiedzianą wizytę Joe Bidena w Kijowie. Jak podkreślił "obarczone to jest największym ryzykiem w historii sprawowania tego urzędu od czasów Jerzego Waszyngtona".

Joe Biden w Kijowie. "Żaden amerykański prezydent w historii nie zdecydował się na coś takiego"

Joe Biden w Kijowie. "Żaden amerykański prezydent w historii nie zdecydował się na coś takiego"

20 lutego 2023, 11:34
momo//now
TVN24

W poniedziałek mija 362. dzień rosyjskiej inwazji na Ukrainę. Tego dnia z niezapowiedzianą wizytą do Kijowa przyjechał prezydent USA Joe Biden. - Niesprowokowana i zbrodnicza wojna przeciwko Ukrainie i całemu światu, musi zakończyć się oczyszczeniem ukraińskiej ziemi od okupacji i twardymi gwarancjami długotrwałego bezpieczeństwa i pokoju - mówił Wołodymyr Zełenski na wspólnej konferencji prasowej w Bidenem. W tvn24.pl relacjonujemy wydarzenia z i wokół Ukrainy.

Joe Biden w Kijowie. Wołodymyr Zełenski: dziękuję prezydentowi i wszystkim Amerykanom

Joe Biden w Kijowie. Wołodymyr Zełenski: dziękuję prezydentowi i wszystkim Amerykanom

20 lutego 2023, 6:10
red.
PAP, Reuters

Jestem w Kijowie przed rocznicą brutalnej rosyjskiej inwazji na Ukrainę, aby spotkać się z ukraińskim prezydentem Wołodymyrem Zełenskim i potwierdzić nasze niezachwiane poparcie dla demokracji, suwerenności i integralności terytorialnej Ukrainy - napisał na Twitterze prezydent USA Joe Biden, który w poniedziałek przybył do Kijowa z niezapowiedzianą wizytą.

Joe Biden w Kijowie. Prezydent USA wydał oświadczenie

Joe Biden w Kijowie. Prezydent USA wydał oświadczenie

20 lutego 2023, 11:46
now
PAP, Twitter

Joe Biden jest w Kijowie. Pytany o niespodziewaną, trwającą wizytę amerykańskiego prezydenta w stolicy Ukrainy, ambasador USA w Polsce Mark Brzezinski powiedział w rozmowie z TVN24, że jest ona przeznaczona na konsultacje z ukraińskim prezydentem Wołodymyrem Zełeńskim "odnośnie tego, jak Ameryka może najlepiej pracować na rzecz Ukrainy, która się broni". Dodał, że nadchodząca wizyta amerykańskiego przywódcy w naszym kraju będzie historyczną chwilą.

Brzezinski: Biden spędzi dzień na konsultacjach, jak Ameryka może pracować na rzecz Ukrainy

Brzezinski: Biden spędzi dzień na konsultacjach, jak Ameryka może pracować na rzecz Ukrainy

20 lutego 2023, 12:06
bp//now
TVN24

Rządowe Centrum Bezpieczeństwa ogłosiło alert RCB dla całej Polski. Ostrzeżenie ma związek z silnym wiatrem prognozowanym w poniedziałek i we wtorek. Zaapelowano o zabezpieczenie wszystkich rzeczy, które mogą zostać porwane przez wiatr oraz o unikanie otwartych przestrzeni.

Uwaga! Alert RCB dla całej Polski

Uwaga! Alert RCB dla całej Polski

20 lutego 2023, 8:27
kw
PAP, RCB, tvnmeteo.pl

Trwa akcja rozliczeń PIT za 2022 rok. W tym celu można skorzystać z usługi Twój e-PIT. Podatnicy mogą już opłacać roczny podatek PIT w serwisie e-Urząd Skarbowy (e-US) i usłudze Twój e-PIT za pomocą systemu płatności BLIK - poinformowało w poniedziałek Ministerstwo Finansów.

Nowa metoda zapłacenia podatku. Jest komunikat

Nowa metoda zapłacenia podatku. Jest komunikat

20 lutego 2023, 9:47
mb/ams
TVN24 Biznes

Użytkownicy Facebooka i Instagrama będą mogli wykupić w formie subskrypcji oznaczenie potwierdzające autentyczność ich profili - ogłosiła zarządzająca tymi platformami społecznościowymi Meta. Jako pierwsi skorzystać z tego będą mogli mieszkańcy Australii i Nowej Zelandii, jednak usługa weryfikacji autentyczności konta ma zostać rozszerzona na inne kraje.

Mark Zuckerberg wprowadza płatną subskrypcję na Facebooku i Instagramie

Mark Zuckerberg wprowadza płatną subskrypcję na Facebooku i Instagramie

20 lutego 2023, 11:06
kgo//mm
Meta, Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg, BBC

Przeciętne wynagrodzenie brutto w sektorze przedsiębiorstw w styczniu 2023 roku wyniosło 6883,96 zł - poinformował Główny Urząd Statystyczny (GUS). Oznacza to wzrost o 13,5 procent rok do roku. Zatrudnienie w tym sektorze wzrosło w ujęciu rocznym o 1,1 procent i wyniosło ponad 6,5 miliona etatów.

Przeciętne zarobki Polaków w styczniu. Które branże zanotowały największy wzrost?

Przeciętne zarobki Polaków w styczniu. Które branże zanotowały największy wzrost?

20 lutego 2023, 10:01
mb/ams
TVN24 Biznes

Europosłanka Beata Kempa przestrzega, że Unia Europejska "właśnie odbiera możliwość posiadania własnych samochodów!". Inni politycy Solidarnej Polski straszą życiem "bez samochodów" i "wykluczeniem komunikacyjnym". Wyjaśniamy, o czym naprawdę zdecydował Parlament Europejski.

Kempa: "UE odbiera możliwość posiadania własnych samochodów". Jak Solidarna Polska straszy kierowców

Kempa: "UE odbiera możliwość posiadania własnych samochodów". Jak Solidarna Polska straszy kierowców

20 lutego 2023, 10:21
Krzysztof
Jabłonowski
Konkret24,Tvn24.pl

Spotkanie Joe Bidena w Warszawie z przywódcami państw Europy Środkowo-Wschodniej to w jakimś sensie premia dla tych krajów, które ostrzegały przed agresywnością Rosji - mówił w TVN24 Michele Viatteau z agencji AFP, odnosząc się do francuskich komentarzy dotyczących przyjazdu prezydenta USA do Polski. - Rola Polski w tych czasach jest niekwestionowana. Jest to oczywiste, że słowa prezydenta Stanów Zjednoczonych, które wybrzmią w Warszawie, mają ogromną symbolikę - komentowała Magdalena Gwóźdź-Pallokat z Deutsche Welle.

Biden spotka się z przywódcami państw wschodniej flanki NATO. "Premia dla krajów, które ostrzegały przed agresywnością Rosji"

Biden spotka się z przywódcami państw wschodniej flanki NATO. "Premia dla krajów, które ostrzegały przed agresywnością Rosji"

20 lutego 2023, 10:22
ft//now
TVN24, PAP

Jestem dość pewny, że prezydent Joe Biden zmieni zdanie w sprawie dostaw rakiet dalekiego zasięgu na Ukrainę - powiedział były ambasador USA w Polsce Daniel Fried. Ocenił, że Warszawa jest idealnym miejscem na wygłoszenie przez Bidena strategicznie ważnego przemówienia mobilizującego wolny świat do długotrwałej pomocy Ukrainie. Prezydent USA będzie przemawiał we wtorek w Warszawie, w ogrodach Zamku Królewskiego.

Co z myśliwcami i rakietami dalekiego zasięgu dla Ukrainy. Były ambasador USA: jestem dość pewny, że Biden zmieni zdanie

Co z myśliwcami i rakietami dalekiego zasięgu dla Ukrainy. Były ambasador USA: jestem dość pewny, że Biden zmieni zdanie

20 lutego 2023, 7:42
momo//now
PAP

Chiny rozważają przekazanie Rosji broni, która może być wykorzystana przeciwko Ukrainie - powiedział sekretarz stanu USA Antony Blinken w wywiadzie dla amerykańskiej stacji CBS News. Ostrzegł, że taki ruch spotkałby się z "poważnymi konsekwencjami". - To byłaby "czerwona linia" - dodała ambasador USA przy ONZ Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Blinken: Chiny rozważają przekazanie Rosji broni

Blinken: Chiny rozważają przekazanie Rosji broni

19 lutego 2023, 21:18
js/kg
CBS News, TVN24, PAP

W styczniu podstawowe zakupy spożywcze były o 15 procent droższe niż przed rokiem - wynika z najnowszego "Badania i Raportu Koszyk Zakupowy" autorstwa ASM Sales Force Agency. Najtańszy koszyk zakupowy skomponujemy w Auchan, najwięcej zapłacimy za zakupy przez sklepy internetowe. Zdrożały wszystkie z dziesięciu analizowanych kategorii produktów. Największą dynamikę wzrostu cen w skali roku zanotowały produkty tłuszczowe (56 procent), produkty sypkie (23 procent) i nabiał (19 procent).

Duże podwyżki w sklepach. W których sieciach zapłacimy najmniej za zakupy?

Duże podwyżki w sklepach. W których sieciach zapłacimy najmniej za zakupy?

20 lutego 2023, 11:56
mp/ams
TVN24 Biznes

David O’Connell, biskup pomocniczy archidiecezji Los Angeles, został zastrzelony w sobotę w swoim domu w Hacienda Heights w Kalifornii. Policja poinformowała, że prowadzi śledztwo pod kątem zabójstwa. O'Connell był duchownym przez prawie 45 lat.

Biskup zastrzelony we własnym domu. "Był światłem dla tak wielu"

Biskup zastrzelony we własnym domu. "Był światłem dla tak wielu"

20 lutego 2023, 11:54
pb//am
Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times

Rodzina Nicoli Bulley jest zrozpaczona po informacji policji, że w rzece, niedaleko miejsca w którym zaginęła kobieta, odnaleziono ciało. Bulley przez ponad trzy tygodnie była poszukiwana przez śledczych i grupy nurków, a sprawa wzbudziła ogromne zainteresowanie na Wyspach.

Rodzina Nicoli Bulley w rozpaczy po odnalezieniu ciała w rzece. Jej partner wydał oświadczenie

Rodzina Nicoli Bulley w rozpaczy po odnalezieniu ciała w rzece. Jej partner wydał oświadczenie

20 lutego 2023, 8:55
pb//am
Sky News, BBC

W jednej z galerii sztuki w Miami na Florydzie stłuczona została znana rzeźba Jeffa Koonsa Balloon Dog w kształcie balonowego psa. Dzieło wyceniane było na 42 tysiące dolarów, czyli równowartość ponad 185 tysięcy złotych. 

"Balonowy pies" spadł i rozleciał się na kawałki. Znana rzeźba stłuczona w galerii sztuki

"Balonowy pies" spadł i rozleciał się na kawałki. Znana rzeźba stłuczona w galerii sztuki

20 lutego 2023, 8:30
pqv//now
BBC, New York Times

We wtorek rozpoczyna się dwudniowa wizyta prezydenta USA w Polsce. Joe Biden w naszym kraju będzie się poruszał Cadillakiem One, powszechnie znanym jako Bestia. To 18-metrowa opancerzona limuzyna wyposażona w imponujące rozwiązania, która została dostarczona Secret Service w 2018 roku.

Bestia na polskich drogach

Bestia na polskich drogach

20 lutego 2023, 7:40
mb/ams
PAP

Do Warszawy prezydent USA Joe Biden przyleci Air Force One. Samolot ma wylądować we wtorek rano na Lotnisku Chopina. Air Force One to kryptonim nadawany każdemu samolotowi amerykańskich sił powietrznych, na którego pokładzie znajduje się urzędujący Prezydent USA.

Air Force One wyląduje na Lotnisku Chopina. Co to za maszyna?

Air Force One wyląduje na Lotnisku Chopina. Co to za maszyna?

20 lutego 2023, 7:22
mb/ams
PAP

mBank ostrzega przed oszustami podszywającymi się pod bank. Cyberprzestępcy wysyłają wiadomości e-mail z fałszywą informacją. "Wiadomość zawiera plik ze złośliwym oprogramowaniem" - podkreślono w komunikacie.

Oszuści podszywają się pod duży bank. "Bezpośrednie zagrożenie dla pieniędzy"

Oszuści podszywają się pod duży bank. "Bezpośrednie zagrożenie dla pieniędzy"

20 lutego 2023, 6:45
mb/ams
TVN24 Biznes

Prokuratura Regionalna w Rzeszowie (woj. podkarpackie) przejęła śledztwo w sprawie śmierci Justyny Karaś z Dębicy. 32-latka najpierw przez kilka godzin przebywała na szpitalnym oddziale ratunkowym w swoim rodzinnym mieście, a następnie miała zostać przewieziona do szpitala w Rzeszowie. Zmarła w drodze. Śledczy poinformowali, jakie czynności zostały wykonane w sprawie do tej pory.

Kilka godzin spędziła na SOR, zmarła w drodze do kolejnego szpitala. Prokuratura Regionalna w Rzeszowie o śledztwie

Kilka godzin spędziła na SOR, zmarła w drodze do kolejnego szpitala. Prokuratura Regionalna w Rzeszowie o śledztwie

20 lutego 2023, 11:47
wini/
tam
PAP, tvn24.pl

Amerykański aktor i producent Tom Sizemore jest w stanie krytycznym na skutek pęknięcia tętniaka mózgu - przekazał w niedzielę jego menedżer Charles Lago. Sizemore przebywa na oddziale intensywnej terapii.

Aktor Tom Sizemore w stanie krytycznym

Aktor Tom Sizemore w stanie krytycznym

19 lutego 2023, 21:10
ks/kg
CNN, Guardian

Brytyjska policja zajmująca się poszukiwaniem zaginionej Nicoli Bulley poinformowała w niedzielę, że odnalazła ciało w rzece, niedaleko miejsca, w którym kobieta była widziana po raz ostatni. Trwa identyfikacja zwłok. Matka dwójki dzieci zaginęła trzy tygodnie temu podczas spaceru z psem nad rzeką w miejscowości Saint Michael's on Wyre w hrabstwie Lancashire w północno-zachodniej Anglii.

Zaginięcie Nicoli Bulley.  Znaleziono ciało niedaleko miejsca, w którym widziano ją po raz ostatni 

Zaginięcie Nicoli Bulley.  Znaleziono ciało niedaleko miejsca, w którym widziano ją po raz ostatni 

19 lutego 2023, 16:32
ks/kg
BBC

Produkcja przemysłowa w styczniu 2022 roku wzrosła rok do roku o 2,6 procent, a w porównaniu z poprzednim miesiącem spadła o 2,5 procent - podał Główny Urząd Statystyczny (GUS). Analitycy ankietowani przez PAP spodziewali się wzrostu produkcji o 4,1 procent w ujęciu rocznym.

Dane o produkcji przemysłowej "bardziej gorzkie niż słodkie"

Dane o produkcji przemysłowej "bardziej gorzkie niż słodkie"

20 lutego 2023, 10:05
mp/ams
PAP, TVN24 Biznes

Francja i Burkina Faso oficjalnie zakończyły francuskie operacje wojskowe w tym kraju Afryki Zachodniej - poinformowały w niedzielę lokalne siły zbrojne. Ceremonia opuszczenia flagi w obozie francuskiego wojska odbyła się w sobotę. Władze Burkiny Faso już w styczniu domagały się "jak najszybszego odejścia francuskich żołnierzy" po tym, jak dobiegło końca porozumienie wojskowe między oboma krajami. Wśród nowych partnerów przewidywanych przez Wagadugu pojawia się kwestia zbliżenia z Rosją - komentowała agencja AFP.

Burkina Faso. Francuscy żołnierze wyjeżdżają, koniec operacji wojskowej

Burkina Faso. Francuscy żołnierze wyjeżdżają, koniec operacji wojskowej

20 lutego 2023, 7:32
pqv//now
Reuters

Pięciu lekarzy z miasta Jassy we wschodniej Rumunii jest objętych śledztwem dotyczącym wszczepienia setkom pacjentów rozruszników serca pobranych od zmarłych - informuje lokalna prokuratura. Jeden z lekarzy usłyszał już zarzuty. Śledczy uważają, że w wielu przypadkach wszczepienie tych implantów nie było konieczne, ale u pacjentów celowo wywoływano niepokojące objawy.

Wszczepiali pacjentom implanty pobierane od zmarłych. Lekarze oferowali je za pół ceny

Wszczepiali pacjentom implanty pobierane od zmarłych. Lekarze oferowali je za pół ceny

20 lutego 2023, 9:59
kgo//mm
CNN, Reuters, G4Media.ro

Międzynarodowy zespół naukowców odkrył, że pora dnia, w której ćwiczymy, może mieć wpływ na metabolizm tłuszczów i w konsekwencji także na poziom efektywności treningu. Obserwacje przeprowadzono na myszach.

Pora, o której wykonujesz trening, może wpływać na jego efektywność

Pora, o której wykonujesz trening, może wpływać na jego efektywność

20 lutego 2023, 11:02
kw
PAP

Zaczęły się pierwsze utrudnienia związane z wizytą prezydenta Joe Bidena w Polsce. Na ulicach Śródmieścia w poniedziałek wprowadzono ograniczenia w parkowaniu, pojawiły się już policyjne taśmy i barierki. W czasie przejazdu kolumn z zagranicznymi politykami ruch na drogach będzie wstrzymywany. Nie można parkować w okolicy hotelu Marriott, Zamku Królewskiego oraz Wisłostrady.

Zakazy parkowania i zamknięte ulice. Ostatnie godziny na zabranie aut

Zakazy parkowania i zamknięte ulice. Ostatnie godziny na zabranie aut

17 lutego 2023, 15:41
kz,
katke
PAP, tnwarszawa.pl

Joe Biden, doświadczony osobistymi tragediami, dzięki "wyczuciu politycznych prądów" wszedł na szczyt amerykańskiej sceny politycznej. Wywodzący się z robotniczej rodziny, po latach stał się "jednym z najwybitniejszych senatorów" w USA - mówi o demokratycznym prezydencie przedstawiciel Partii Republikańskiej. Dziś Biden jest jednym z najaktywniejszych zachodnich przywódców występujących w obronie najechanej przez Rosję Ukrainy.

Z robotniczego miasta w Pensylwanii do Białego Domu. Polityczna droga Joe Bidena

Z robotniczego miasta w Pensylwanii do Białego Domu. Polityczna droga Joe Bidena

20 lutego 2023, 9:10
ft//now
PAP

Prezydent USA Joe Biden we wtorek rano wyląduje na warszawskim Okęciu i tym samym rozpocznie dwudniową wizytę w Polsce. Reporterzy "Faktów" TVN, TVN24 i TVN24 BiS będą relacjonować to historyczne wydarzenie zarówno na antenach, jak i w internecie (tvn24.pl, TVN24 GO). W tym czasie TVN24 będzie współpracować z telewizją CNN, która również należy do Warner Bros. Discovery. 

Wizyta Joe Bidena w Polsce. Relacje na antenach TVN i w internecie

Wizyta Joe Bidena w Polsce. Relacje na antenach TVN i w internecie

19 lutego 2023, 18:42
red.
TVN24

"Serdecznie zapraszam na przemówienie prezydenta Joe Bidena w Warszawie! To wyjątkowa okazja, aby zobaczyć na żywo Prezydenta Stanów Zjednoczonych" - napisał na Twitterze ambasador USA w Polsce Mark Brzezinski. Do wpisu dołączył garść najważniejszych informacji dla osób, które chcą przyjść na wystąpienie Bidena.

"To wyjątkowa okazja". Ambasador zaprasza na wystąpienie Joe Bidena

"To wyjątkowa okazja". Ambasador zaprasza na wystąpienie Joe Bidena

19 lutego 2023, 14:22
ads/adso
PAP

Przed Zamkiem Królewskim trwają ostatnie przygotowania do wtorkowego przemówienia prezydenta USA Joe Bidena. Reporter TVN24 przekazał, że postawiony jest już namiot i scena, na której przemówi Biden. Na teren ogrodów nie można już wejść.

Scena, oświetlenie i nagłośnienie już są. Ostatnie przygotowania w Arkadach Kubickiego

Scena, oświetlenie i nagłośnienie już są. Ostatnie przygotowania w Arkadach Kubickiego

19 lutego 2023, 15:36
mg,
katke
TVN24, tvnwarszawa.pl

Po korzystnej dla frankowiczów opinii rzecznika Trybunału Sprawiedliwości Unii Europejskiej więcej takich spraw może pojawić się w sądzie. Banki będę musiały zawiązać jeszcze więcej rezerw - czytamy w poniedziałkowej w "Rzeczpospolitej". Według rzecznika TSUE po uznaniu umowy kredytu hipotecznego za nieważną ze względu na nieuczciwe warunki konsumenci mogą dochodzić względem banków roszczeń wykraczających poza zwrot świadczeń pieniężnych.

Więcej pozwów od frankowiczów, wyższe rezerwy banków. Konsekwencje opinii rzecznika TSUE

Więcej pozwów od frankowiczów, wyższe rezerwy banków. Konsekwencje opinii rzecznika TSUE

20 lutego 2023, 9:01
mp/ams
PAP

Kierowcy osobowych volkswagena i toyoty zderzyli się w Dolinie Służewieckiej. Jedna osoba trafiła do szpitala. Są utrudnienia w ruchu w kierunku centrum.

Zderzenie w Dolinie Służewieckiej. Jedna osoba ranna

Zderzenie w Dolinie Służewieckiej. Jedna osoba ranna

20 lutego 2023, 11:13
mg/b
tvnwarszawa.pl

Nagrody BAFTA 2023 przyznane. Najważniejsze brytyjskie nagrody filmowe trafiły między innymi do twórców "Duchów Inisherin", "Na Zachodzie bez zmian" oraz "Elvisa".

BAFTA 2023. Lista zwycięzców. Martin McDonagh, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett z nagrodami

BAFTA 2023. Lista zwycięzców. Martin McDonagh, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett z nagrodami

19 lutego 2023, 22:11
Tomasz-Marcin
Wrona
tvn24.pl
"Mają prawo być przewrażliwieni na punkcie balonów". Tysiące bomb przeciwko USA

"Mają prawo być przewrażliwieni na punkcie balonów". Tysiące bomb przeciwko USA

19 lutego 2023, 9:09
Rafał
Lesiecki
Rafał
Lesiecki
tvn24.pl
TVN Warner Bros. Discovery i Ringier Axel Springer Polska nawiązują współpracę partnerską przy projekcie Bazy Ekspertek #nieczekam107lat. Projekt wspiera wyrównywanie głosu kobiet i mężczyzn w mediach, oferując bezpłatny dostęp do ekspertek w ponad 30 branżach. Połączenie sił TVN Warner Bros. Discovery i Ringier Axel Springer Polska ma wzmocnić tempo zmian w zakresie wyrównywania głosu kobiet i mężczyzn w mediach w Polsce. 

TVN Warner Bros. Discovery partnerem projektu Baza Ekspertek #nieczekam107lat 

TVN Warner Bros. Discovery partnerem projektu Baza Ekspertek #nieczekam107lat 

2 lutego 2023, 16:56
red.

Przewodniczący Krajowej Rady Radiofonii i Telewizji nadal prowadzi z urzędu postępowanie w sprawie ukarania TVN za emisję reportażu Piotra Świerczka "Siła kłamstwa". Stacja wnosiła o umorzenie postępowania jako bezprzedmiotowego i zapowiadała przesłanie dodatkowych wyjaśnień. Dziś publikujemy szczegółową odpowiedź na zarzuty Antoniego Macierewicza, w tym dokument NIAR, którego do dziś nie opublikowała podkomisja.

Szczegółowa odpowiedź TVN na zarzuty Antoniego Macierewicza w sprawie materiału "Siła kłamstwa". Publikujemy dokumenty, które otrzymał szef KRRiT

Szczegółowa odpowiedź TVN na zarzuty Antoniego Macierewicza w sprawie materiału "Siła kłamstwa". Publikujemy dokumenty, które otrzymał szef KRRiT

1 lutego 2023, 15:11
red.
tvn24.pl