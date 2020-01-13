"We stand with you": giant Australian flag unveiled at Polish charity event

As bush fires rage in Australia, in a touch of solidarity, a giant Australian flag was unveiled by a crowd at one of Poland's largest charity events on Sunday (January 12).

The gesture was accompanied by the playing of the Australian national anthem and a salute by uniformed students of a Polish maritime school.

The event, organized by the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (WOSP), drew a crowd of thousands to Warsaw's Bank Square on Sunday evening.

Head of WOSP, Jerzy Owsiak, said on stage that the Australian people are brave and that the people of Poland stood with Australians, as the country struggles with the fires.

Owsiak earlier announced that the money collected by WOSP in Australia would be allocated to help that country.

The charity, run in Poland and abroad, raises money to buy medical equipment for children's wards in hospitals nation-wide, with a different target every year.

The day-long annual event turned 28 this year and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars since being founded, with over 30 million dollars raised in 2020.