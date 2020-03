Celebryci rozpoczęli zbiórkę. W osiem dni powstał nowy oddział intensywnej terapii

View this post on Instagram

Two weeks ago @fedez and I started a gofundme page to raise money for a new intensive care area to be built before the end of the month at @ospedale_san_raffaele. Two weeks later the new intensive care area is ready and getting its first Covid patients today. Thank you for the over 200.000 donors from all over the world who helped us raise more than 4.3 million €. This is the good side of the Internet and it feels so good to really have helped ❤️ Please keep donating so more beds are going to be added (or feel free to donate to other hospitals in need 🙏🏻)